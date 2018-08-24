‘Green hajj’ slowly takes root in holy Saudi city

Home » World

Thousands of cleaners are busy separating plastic from other rubbish as more than 2 million Muslims wrap up a pilgrimage to Mecca that presents a huge environmental challenge for Saudi Arabia.

The Mamuniya camp in Mina near the holy city is dotted with color-coded barrels — black for organic waste and blue for cans and plastics for recycling.

It’s all part of an initiative to reduce the environmental footprint of the hajj, one of the world’s largest annual gatherings. More than 42,000 tons of waste are produced during the pilgrimage to Islam’s holiest sites, according of Mohammed al-Saati, head of sanitation for the Mecca municipality.

“We’re facing real challenges, primarily the sheer volume of waste produced, along with the number of pilgrims, the limited space around the holy sites, different nationalities and the weather,” Saati said. “Islam as a religion does not encourage excess. Pilgrims can be friends of the environment. It starts by raising awareness back home.”

The hajj, which started on Sunday and ends today, drew nearly 2.4 million Muslims from around the world this year.

More than 13,000 sanitation workers and supervisors were hired during the pilgrimage season, which saw temperatures rise to 44 degrees Celsius this week. A handful of camps in the town of Mina, the site of the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual during hajj, have begun to implement plans to turn “green,” cutting back on waste and encouraging pilgrims to do their part.

Banners hanging near the Kaaba, a black structure inside Mecca’s Grand Mosque toward which Muslims around the world pray, also featured the recycle logo this year.