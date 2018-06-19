The story appears on
Page A8
June 19, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Guatemala volcano search called off
Authorities on Sunday called off a search for the nearly 200 people missing since Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupted earlier this month, devastating the surrounding countryside.
Officials have confirmed the deaths of 110 people as a result of the volcanic eruption on June 3, but another 197 remain unaccounted for.
A spokesman for the government’s civil protection agency, David de Leon, said the agencies involved decided to end the search “due to the fact that the area is uninhabitable and of high risk.”
The volcano, 35 kilometers southwest of the capital, is still generating four or five weak explosions an hour, sending a column of gray ash more than 900 meters into the sky.
Guatemala’s south-central region was also shaken on Sunday night by a 5.8-magnitude earthquake with its epicenter at Iztapa, on the Pacific coast near neighboring El Salvador, the civil protection agency said.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
Additionally, rains were forecast for Sunday, posing a danger of volcanic mudflows.
More than 3,600 villagers have been forced to take temporary refuge in schools and community halls.
The suspended search had been focused on the hardest-hit communities of San Miguel Los Lotes and El Recreo.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.