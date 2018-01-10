The story appears on
Page A9
January 10, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
H&M ends hoodie sale on racism accusations
Swedish clothing giant H&M yesterday said it had withdrawn from sale a green hoodie with the inscription “coolest monkey in the jungle” after an ad featuring a black child triggered racism accusations.
The company apologized on its Twitter account and said it would investigate the online shopping ad which sparked outrage among observers on social media.
“We’ve not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering,” the group said.
“We understand that many people are upset about the children’s hoodie.”
NBA superstar LeBron James yesterday was the latest public figure to slam the brand.
“@hm u got us all wrong! And we ain’t going for it! Straight up!” James said in an Instagram post which included a photo of the same ad, but with a crown superimposed on the boy’s head, and the text on the hooded sweater replaced by a crown.
“Enough about y’all and more of what I see when I look at this photo. I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied!” James said.
“We as African Americans will always have to break barriers, prove people wrong and work even harder to prove we belong,” he added.
Style blogger Stephanie Yeboah tweeted on Sunday: “You do know that monkey is a known racial slur to black people right?”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.