H&M ends hoodie sale on racism accusations

Swedish clothing giant H&M yesterday said it had withdrawn from sale a green hoodie with the inscription “coolest monkey in the jungle” after an ad featuring a black child triggered racism accusations.

The company apologized on its Twitter account and said it would investigate the online shopping ad which sparked outrage among observers on social media.

“We’ve not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering,” the group said.

“We understand that many people are upset about the children’s hoodie.”

NBA superstar LeBron James yesterday was the latest public figure to slam the brand.

“@hm u got us all wrong! And we ain’t going for it! Straight up!” James said in an Instagram post which included a photo of the same ad, but with a crown superimposed on the boy’s head, and the text on the hooded sweater replaced by a crown.

“Enough about y’all and more of what I see when I look at this photo. I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied!” James said.

“We as African Americans will always have to break barriers, prove people wrong and work even harder to prove we belong,” he added.

Style blogger Stephanie Yeboah tweeted on Sunday: “You do know that monkey is a known racial slur to black people right?”