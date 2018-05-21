Harry, Meghan go straight to royal duties

Home » World

Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan began married life yesterday after their spectacular, rule-breaking wedding, but will be delaying a honeymoon as they turn immediately to royal duties.

The newly ennobled Duke and Duchess of Sussex staged a huge party after the ceremony at Windsor Castle, where they were greeted by around 100,000 people lining the streets and watched by millions around the world.

On the bride’s finger was a large aquamarine ring, which belonged to Harry’s beloved late mother, Diana.

They will not be taking a honeymoon immediately, as they are due to attend a charity garden party for Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, at Buckingham Palace tomorrow.

Meghan and Charles have reportedly forged a strong bond, and he stepped in to escort her to the altar at the wedding after her father pulled out following a media furore and subsequent heart surgery.

Charles also invited Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, the only member of the Markle family to attend the wedding, for tea before the big day.

Windsor was transformed into a sea of Union Jacks, with the world’s media mixing with thousands of well-wishers, many of whom camped out for days.

“Thank you to everyone who came to Windsor and those who followed from around the UK, the Commonwealth, and the world,” the royal family tweeted.

Meghan now has her own section of the royal.uk website, which highlights her charity work and plays down her acting career.