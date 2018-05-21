Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

May 22, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Harry bests William

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 22, 2018 | Print Edition

More than 29 million people watched on television in the United States as Britain’s Prince Harry married American actress Megan Markle, according to Nielsen ratings released on Sunday.

The estimated 29.2 million viewers for Saturday’s ceremony exceed the number for the 2011 wedding of Harry's brother Prince William to Kate Middleton, which was watched by 22.8 million people.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿