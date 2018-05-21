The story appears on
May 22, 2018
Harry bests William
More than 29 million people watched on television in the United States as Britain’s Prince Harry married American actress Megan Markle, according to Nielsen ratings released on Sunday.
The estimated 29.2 million viewers for Saturday’s ceremony exceed the number for the 2011 wedding of Harry's brother Prince William to Kate Middleton, which was watched by 22.8 million people.
