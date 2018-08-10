The story appears on
Page A9
August 10, 2018
Hash stash found
Italian police said yesterday they had found 20 tons of hash worth as much as 200 million euros (US$232 million) in the fuel tanks of a Panama-flagged ship that was stopped in international waters and escorted to Sicily. The entire 11-person crew, all from Montenegro, was arrested for international drugs trafficking, police said in a statement.
