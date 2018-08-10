Advanced Search

August 10, 2018

Hash stash found

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 August 10, 2018 | Print Edition

Italian police said yesterday they had found 20 tons of hash worth as much as 200 million euros (US$232 million) in the fuel tanks of a Panama-flagged ship that was stopped in international waters and escorted to Sicily. The entire 11-person crew, all from Montenegro, was arrested for international drugs trafficking, police said in a statement.

