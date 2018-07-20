The story appears on
Heathrow row
Five local government councils are going to court to stop the expansion of London’s Heathrow Airport. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has joined the action, which began yesterday when five boroughs notified the national government of the legal grounds for their action. Parliament last month approved plans for a third runway at Heathrow, backing what the government described as the most important transportation project in a generation.
