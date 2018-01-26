Hindu queen film opens in India amid violence threats

Home » World

THOUSANDS of police in riot gear guarded cinemas across India yesterday amid threats of violence by Hindu hardliners opposed to the release of a movie about a legendary Hindu queen and a Muslim king.

Some schools near Delhi closed after an attack on a school bus, while distributors in several states have said they will not show “Padmaavat” because of fears of violence.

The Bollywood epic opened in nearly 5,000 cinemas across the country early yesterday under heightened security.

Two theaters in eastern Bihar state were set upon by mobs who damaged vehicles and threatened cinema goers. A molotov cocktail was hurled at another cinema in neighboring Uttar Pradesh state but staff quickly doused the flames.

Paramilitary forces and police in riot gear manned barriers around cinemas in New Delhi, Mumbai and other main cities.

Radical groups say the film falsely portrays Queen Padmavati. The producers vehemently deny the claim while most historians doubt that Padmavati even existed.

Fanatical groups belonging to India’s Rajput caste, who revere Padmavati, have lead protests against the film for nearly a year. They have been supported by other Hindu groups since the film was cleared for release by the state censor this month.

The group staged a motorcycle rally through Jaipur in Rajasthan, one of the three states where cinema owners refused to show the film for security reasons.

Dozens of school children ducked inside a bus that was pelted with stones by anti-Padmaavat protesters in Gurgaon, a satellite city of Delhi. Another bus was set on fire.

Police said yesterday that 18 people were arrested over the bus attack and 10 others for affray.

On Tuesday several hundred people attacked shops, set alight dozens of motorbikes and damaged more than 150 cars across Gujarat state’s main city Ahmedabad.

Nearly 250 accused have been arrested over the rampage, Gujarat state home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said late Wednesday.

In Mumbai, the home of India’s Bollywood film industry, police rounded up 50 people affiliated to a hardline Hindu group after protesters set car tyres ablaze during an angry demonstration late Tuesday.

The film drew few spectators at early morning screenings in New Delhi as police erected iron barricades outside cinemas that did not display promotional posters to avoid any backlash.

Sanjay Bhargava, manager at a New Delhi cinema, said there was an “atmosphere of fear” due to the threats but he still expected a busy weekend.

“As of now there is a bit of fear but with foolproof police protection, we hope things will improve soon,” Bhargav said outside his cinema, protected by dozens of police.

Opponents claim the movie features a romantic liaison between Padmavati and 14th-century Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji despite repeated denials by filmmakers. The movie’s producers say the film celebrates Rajputs, who were traditionally warriors.

The protesters insist the film distorts history, even though experts say the queen is a mythical character and that her story is based on a poem written more than a century later.

Hardliners have offered bounties of up to 50 million rupees (US$770,000) to anyone who “beheaded” lead actress Deepika Padukone.