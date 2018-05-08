Holocaust denier on the run is arrested

Home » World

GERMAN police yesterday located and arrested an 89-year-old grandmother convicted on several occasions for Holocaust denial, after she failed to turn herself in to begin serving her prison sentence.

Ursula Haverbeck, dubbed the “Nazi-Oma” (Nazi grandma) by German media, was convicted in October on eight counts of incitement and sentenced to two years behind bars. But she did not report to prison to start her sentence by an April 23 deadline.

“After the convict failed to report to the relevant penal institution within the deadline, prosecutors in Verden on May 4, 2018 issued an order to execute the sentence and have charged police with its implementation,” prosecutors said in a statement.

The woman was yesterday located at her home in the northwestern town of Vlotho, DPA news agency reported, citing local police and prosecutors.

She was arrested and immediately transferred to prison.

Haverbeck was once chairwoman of a far-right training center shut down in 2008 for spreading Nazi propaganda.

She has been sentenced on several occasions to jail for Holocaust denial.

During a trial in 2015, she insisted that Auschwitz was “not historically proven” to be a death camp. That is “only a belief,” she said then.