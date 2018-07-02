Advanced Search

July 2, 2018

Hostage rescued

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 2, 2018 | Print Edition

Police in the Russian capital have freed a supermarket employee who was held hostage by a knife-wielding man for several hours. Moscow police said the suspect was arrested yesterday after police officers stormed the market. They described him as a previous offender who was intoxicated when he took the woman employee hostage. Russian news reports say she suffered minor injuries. The incident occurred at a store of the Diksi chain in the Koptevo area of Moscow, northwest of the city’s center.

