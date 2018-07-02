The story appears on
Page A8
July 2, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Hostage rescued
Police in the Russian capital have freed a supermarket employee who was held hostage by a knife-wielding man for several hours. Moscow police said the suspect was arrested yesterday after police officers stormed the market. They described him as a previous offender who was intoxicated when he took the woman employee hostage. Russian news reports say she suffered minor injuries. The incident occurred at a store of the Diksi chain in the Koptevo area of Moscow, northwest of the city’s center.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.