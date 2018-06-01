The story appears on
Page A11
June 1, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Huge cost in workplace gender inequality
Gender inequality in the workplace could cost US$160 trillion in lost earnings globally, a World Bank study showed on Wednesday, as pressure to address the pay gap grows.
That represents the difference between the combined lifetime income of everyone of working age in the world today — known as human capital wealth — and what it would be if women earned as much as men.
Investing in women and girls would help to increase the wealth of both high- and low-income states, said the report’s author Quentin Wodon, lead economist with the World Bank Group.
“Everybody would benefit from gender equality,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The US$160 trillion figure represents around 2 percent of global gross domestic product and amounts to an average disparity of US$23,620 per person globally.
It was calculated based on the earning potential of the current labor force in 141 countries.
Women account for only 38 percent of the global human capital wealth and face barriers in the work force in practically every country, according to the World Bank.
Women are less likely than men to join the paid labor force and when they do they are more likely to work part-time, in the informal sector, or in occupations that have lower pay, the World Bank said.
Employers around the globe have come under scrutiny in recent months over the differences in pay for male and female staff.
Some states like Norway have been pioneering gender quotas, requiring nearly 500 firms to raise the proportion of women on their boards to 40 percent.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.