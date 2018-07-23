The story appears on
Page A9
July 23, 2018
Iconic LA food critic dies
Jonathan Gold, the Los Angeles restaurant critic whose reviews of the city’s neighborhood eateries became a window into its soul, died Saturday aged 57.
The only food critic to win a Pulitzer, Gold died from pancreatic cancer which had been diagnosed in early July, the Los Angeles Times quoted his wife Laurie Ochoa as saying. The long-haired, mustachioed and somewhat heavy-set Gold toured his native city in an old pickup truck sampling everything from tacos to Thai food.
