July 23, 2018

Iconic LA food critic dies

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 23, 2018 | Print Edition

Jonathan Gold, the Los Angeles restaurant critic whose reviews of the city’s neighborhood eateries became a window into its soul, died Saturday aged 57.

The only food critic to win a Pulitzer, Gold died from pancreatic cancer which had been diagnosed in early July, the Los Angeles Times quoted his wife Laurie Ochoa as saying. The long-haired, mustachioed and somewhat heavy-set Gold toured his native city in an old pickup truck sampling everything from tacos to Thai food.

World
