Iconic LA food critic dies

Home » World

Jonathan Gold, the Los Angeles restaurant critic whose reviews of the city’s neighborhood eateries became a window into its soul, died Saturday aged 57.

The only food critic to win a Pulitzer, Gold died from pancreatic cancer which had been diagnosed in early July, the Los Angeles Times quoted his wife Laurie Ochoa as saying. The long-haired, mustachioed and somewhat heavy-set Gold toured his native city in an old pickup truck sampling everything from tacos to Thai food.