India goes all out to promote reading

Today marks the World Book Day, the celebration of books and book-reading worldwide.

In India, extensive measures are taken by the government and non-government bodies to inculcate and promote the habit of book reading among children, youths, women and the elderly.

India's apex publishing organization — the National Book Trust runs specially-designed buses taking books to the remotest villages in the country.

Set up in 1957, the NBT's objectives are to produce and encourage the production of good literature in all Indian languages, and make them available at moderate prices to the public, thereby encouraging reading habits.

One of the NBT’s key functions is to organize book fairs across the country, the biggest one being the internationally known “New Delhi World Book Fair.”

“We have as many as six buses in Delhi which we regularly sent in the form of mobile libraries to the northern states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, etc. The objective is to make available the books to the poor children in the society who live far off from cities and towns and have no access to books,” she said.

The NBT also runs several book clubs and mobile libraries with the sole objective to promote book reading. It also runs several programs and schemes like setting up Book Promotion Centers and NBT Book Clubs for organizing literary programs and book release functions and attract prospective book readers.