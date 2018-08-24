India rejects foreign aid for deluge-ravaged Kerala

Home » World

India will not accept relief assistance from foreign governments for the flood-ravaged state of Kerala, the government has said, following offers of aid from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The decision to decline foreign help drew criticism which called for an end to the suffering of the southern state people hit by the worst flooding in a century, which has killed hundreds of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has announced assistance of 6 billion rupees (US$85 million), compared with a request from the state for at least 20 billion rupees.

Modi has promised more aid and his government said late on Wednesday that would come through “domestic efforts.”

“The government of India deeply appreciates offers from several countries, including from foreign governments, to assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts after the tragic floods in Kerala,” a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

“In line with the existing policy, the government is committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation through domestic efforts.”

This week, the United Arab Emirates offered assistance of US$100 million while Qatar offered around US$5 million.

Torrential rain that began in Kerala on August 8 killed 231 people, destroyed tens of thousands of homes, and washed away roads and bridges, leading to an estimated loss of at least 200 billion rupees.