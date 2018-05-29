India seeks origin of deadly brain virus

Home » World

India began a fresh round of tests to trace the origin of a rare brain-damaging virus that has killed 13 people, a health official said yesterday, as initial tests on animals suspected of carrying the Nipah virus showed no sign of the disease.

All animal samples, including those from bats, cattle, goats and pigs from the southern state of Kerala, sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, were negative for Nipah, said animal husbandry officer A. Mohandas.

The department was now collecting samples of fruit bats from Perambra, the suspected epicenter of the infection and nearby areas, Mohandas said.

Separately, tests run on dead bats in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh were negative for Nipah, an official there said. The dead bats were discovered on the roof of a school and had triggered a new Nipah scare last week.

Of some 116 suspected cases sent for testing in recent weeks, 15 have been confirmed as Nipah, the Kerala government said on its website yesterday.

Thirteen of those 15 people have died and two are undergoing treatment.

The latest victim was a 26-year-old rickshaw driver from Kerala’s Kozhikode district who died on the weekend.