India withdraws sanitary pad tax plan

India has withdrawn a controversial tax on sanitary pads following a vocal campaign led by activists and Bollywood stars to boost female education and empowerment.

Saturday’s announcement is part of a slew of changes to the national goods and services tax intended to reduce the prices of around 90 key consumer goods, many of which target urban middle classes ahead of next year’s general election.

“I think all women will be happy to know that sanitary pads will now have 100 percent exemption,” India’s acting finance minister Piyush Goyal told journalists on Saturday.

“There will be no GST on sanitary pads.”

Activists, Bollywood actors and some politicians had opposed the 12 percent tax, citing a lack of access and affordability for a key hygiene product as a key barrier to female empowerment in the country.

A national survey report released earlier this year said around 60 percent of women aged between 16 and 24 years did not have access to sanitary pads. The rate is as high as 80 percent in poor states.

Reports have linked absence of basic infrastructure such as toilets at government schools outside big urban centers, and lack of access to sanitary pads, with higher dropout rates among girls.

“One of those days when a news brings tears of joy as a cause close to ur heart gets fulfilled,” Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s most popular stars, wrote on Twitter.