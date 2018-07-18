The story appears on
Page A8
July 18, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Indonesia strikes hard against crime
Indonesian police have killed 11 suspected petty criminals and shot dozens more in a campaign to free Jakarta of street crime before next month’s Asian Games.
Jakarta Police Spokesman Prabowo Argo Yuwono said yesterday that nearly 2,000 people have been arrested since the operation began July 2. He said 52 were shot for resisting arrest and 11 of them died.
He said it’s part of a two-month campaign against thieves, thugs and other street criminals to boost security for the Asian Games, which take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18.
“Police won’t hesitate to take firm measures including shooting suspects if they resist arrest,” Yuwono said.
Human Rights Watch decried the shootings and said they won’t solve Jakarta’s security problems.
“Asian Games should not be a pretext to use excessive force,” said the group’s Indonesia researcher Andreas Harsono.
Some 9,000 athletes and several thousand journalists and officials are expected for the games, which will take place three months after suicide bombings in Indonesia’s second-largest city, Surabaya, that killed 26 people, including 13 attackers.
In addition to the arrests, another 1,500 suspected criminals in Jakarta were ordered to take part in rehabilitation programs.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.