June 13, 2018
Intent to kill
A MAN accused in London of being an extremist admitted yesterday to buying a machete with the intent to kill a member of the British parliament.
Jack Renshaw plead guilty ahead of a trial involving himself and others accused of being members of a white supremacist neo-Nazi group. The court heard Renshaw had bought a machete with the intention of killing Rosie Cooper, a Labor MP.
