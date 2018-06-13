Advanced Search

June 13, 2018

Intent to kill

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 June 13, 2018 | Print Edition

A MAN accused in London of being an extremist admitted yesterday to buying a machete with the intent to kill a member of the British parliament.

Jack Renshaw plead guilty ahead of a trial involving himself and others accused of being members of a white supremacist neo-Nazi group. The court heard Renshaw had bought a machete with the intention of killing Rosie Cooper, a Labor MP.

