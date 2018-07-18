The story appears on
Page A8
July 18, 2018
Related News
Investigation of charity
India’s government has ordered inspections of all centers run by Mother Teresa’s charity following the arrest of a nun and a worker at one of its shelters for unwed mothers for allegedly selling a baby. The arrest followed a complaint by a couple that they paid 120,000 rupees (US$1,760) to Anima Indwar, who worked at a shelter run by the Missionaries of Charity.
