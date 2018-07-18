Advanced Search

July 18, 2018

Investigation of charity

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 18, 2018 | Print Edition

India’s government has ordered inspections of all centers run by Mother Teresa’s charity following the arrest of a nun and a worker at one of its shelters for unwed mothers for allegedly selling a baby. The arrest followed a complaint by a couple that they paid 120,000 rupees (US$1,760) to Anima Indwar, who worked at a shelter run by the Missionaries of Charity.

