Iran postpones terror financing debate

Iran’s parliament voted yesterday to suspend discussion of joining the UN Terrorism Financing Convention for two months, while it waits to see whether its nuclear deal with world powers will survive.

The decision is part of an often furious debate among Iranian lawmakers over joining international conventions on money-laundering and terrorist financing.

It is currently on the black-list of the Financial Action Task Force, adding to its woes in accessing global banking.

But conservative lawmakers strongly oppose new laws aimed at bringing Iran up to international standards, in the works since last year, and unveiled huge petitions against joining the Terrorism Financing Convention on the floor of parliament yesterday.

They said it would cut off Iranian support to key regional allies, Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinian Hamas, whose military wings are designated as “terrorist” organizations by the US and European Union, among others.

They also said the legislation would condemn members of the Iran’s Revolutionary Guards listed as “terrorists” by the US.