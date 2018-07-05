Advanced Search

July 5, 2018

Iranian gold hoarder arrested

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 5, 2018 | Print Edition

Iranian state TV says police have arrested a man who was hoarding two tons of gold coins in order to manipulate the market.

The report yesterday quoted Tehran police chief General Hossein Rahimi as saying the 58-year-old suspect had accomplices who helped him collect the coins over the past 10 months. He did not identify the suspect, who state media referred to as the “Sultan of Coins.” Two tons would be the equivalent of around 250,000 coins. Iranians have stocked up on gold coins and other safe haven investments as the rial currency has plummeted in recent months.

