Iraq suffers deadliest attack since victory over IS declared

TWO suicide bombers blew themselves up in a busy street market in central Baghdad yesterday, in back-to-back explosions that killed at least 38 people and wounded more than 100.

This was the deadliest attack in Iraq since last month’s declaration of victory over the Islamic State group.

The bombings came just two days after a suicide bomber struck a police checkpoint in northern Baghdad, killing eight people.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for either attack but they bore all the hallmarks of IS, which has claimed many such attacks in the past.

Yesterday’s bombers struck during rush hour in the city’s Tayran Square, which is usually crowded by laborers seeking work. Slippers could be seen scattered about on the blood-stained pavement as cleaners hurried to clear the debris. Photographs posted on social media showed lifeless bodies.

The twin explosions shocked residents in the Iraqi capital because large attacks had decreased significantly in Baghdad and other parts of country since security forces retook nearly all territory once held by IS militants.

Munthir Falah, a vendor who sells secondhand clothes at the street market, survived yesterday’s attack with shrapnel injuries to his chest and right leg. “I felt the ground shaking under my feet,” he said. “I fell on the ground and lost consciousness to find myself later in the hospital.”

Falah, a father of three, blamed the government forces for not doing enough to secure the capital and its residents.

Jalal Ali, owner of a mobile phone store, recounted how he saw bodies of some of those killed in the explosions lying on the street as he stepped off a minibus.

“Me and others on the bus were so shocked to see this,” said Ali, adding that he expected such attacks after the government announced national elections for May. “I’m sure they will increase.”

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Salim al-Jabouri denounced the attack as a “cowardly act against innocent people.”

Iraqi and United States officials have warned that IS would continue with insurgent-style attacks even after the Iraqi military and American-led coalition succeeded in uprooting the Islamic State group across the country.

IS has devastated much of northern and western Iraq — roughly a third of the country — where Islamic State militants had held most of the territory.