July 16, 2018

Ireland to move oil

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 July 16, 2018 | Print Edition

The Irish government is planning to move 200,000 tons of its oil reserves from Britain as part of its Brexit preparations and will sign off on the move this week, Ireland’s Sunday Independent newspaper reported.

Ministers will sign off on the decision to move the oil at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the newspaper quoted a government source as saying.

