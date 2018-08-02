Advanced Search

August 2, 2018

Islamic veil ban

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 2, 2018 | Print Edition

Denmark’s ban on the Islamic full-face veil in public spaces came into force yesterday, with anyone wearing a burqa, which covers the entire face, or the niqab, which shows only the eyes, in public facing a fine of 1,000 kroner (US$157). Human rights campaigners have slammed the ban as a violation of women’s rights, while supporters argue it enables better integration of Muslim immigrants.

