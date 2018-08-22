Israel relaxes civilian gun regulations

Home » World

Israel has changed its gun regulations to enable hundreds of thousands more civilians to apply for licences, a move authorities say will increase security but others argue will stoke violence.

The shift in policy, announced by the public security ministry late Monday, means that up to 600,000 Israelis could apply for gun licences, a dramatic increase on the current 140,000 civilians with permits.

A source in the public security ministry, however, estimated that only 35,000 people will be interested in applying for gun licences under the new regulations.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said the change could help thwart “lone-wolf attacks” by Palestinians, who have carried out gun, knife and car-ramming assaults that have at times been deadly.

“Many civilians saved lives during attacks and, in an age of ‘lone-wolf terror,’ the more trained civilians carrying arms, the higher the chances of thwarting attacks and minimizing casualties,” Erdan said.

Under the new regulations, any Israeli who had extensive infantry combat training can apply for a gun licence. Most Jewish Israelis complete obligatory military service after they turn 18, but only a minority receive such training. Police volunteers, medics and former military officers will also be eligible, the statement said.

Prior to the change, the main criterion for a permit — besides professions such as hunter or diamond merchant — was one’s place of residence.

Settlers or other Israelis working in the occupied West Bank tend to receive licences. It is common to see Israeli settlers in remote West Bank outposts openly carrying rifles.

Erdan’s move was met with criticism from left-wing politicians who expressed fear an increase in gun ownership could lead to more violence.

Michal Rozin of the Meretz party said the new rules would “significantly increase the risk to the lives of women and children” in domestic violence cases.