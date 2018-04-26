Israeli forced deportation off

Home » World

The Israeli government said it had abandoned a plan to forcibly deport African migrants who entered the country illegally after failing to find a willing country to take them. The government had been working for months on an arrangement to expel thousands of mostly Eritrean and Sudanese men who crossed into Israel through Egypt’s Sinai desert. “At this stage, the possibility of carrying out an unwilling deportation to a third country is not on the agenda,” the government said.