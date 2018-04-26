Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

April 26, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Israeli forced deportation off

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 26, 2018 | Print Edition

The Israeli government said it had abandoned a plan to forcibly deport African migrants who entered the country illegally after failing to find a willing country to take them. The government had been working for months on an arrangement to expel thousands of mostly Eritrean and Sudanese men who crossed into Israel through Egypt’s Sinai desert. “At this stage, the possibility of carrying out an unwilling deportation to a third country is not on the agenda,” the government said.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿