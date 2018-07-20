The story appears on
Page A8
July 20, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Israeli law declares Jewish nation-state
Israel’s parliament yesterday adopted a law defining the country as the nation state of the Jewish people, provoking fears it could lead to discrimination against Arab citizens.
Arab lawmakers and Palestinians called the law “racist” and said it legalized “apartheid” following a debate in parliament.
Others said it neglects to specify equality and Israel’s democratic character, implying that the country’s Jewish nature comes first.
The legislation, adopted by 62 votes to 55, makes Hebrew the country’s national language and defines the establishment of Jewish communities as being in the national interest.
Arabic, previously considered an official language, was granted only special status.
The law speaks of Israel as the historic homeland of the Jews and says they have a “unique” right to self-determination there, according to copies of the text quoted by Israeli media.
However, a deeply controversial clause that had been seen as more specifically legalizing the establishment of Jewish-only communities was changed after it drew criticism, including from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.
The legislation becomes part of the country’s basic laws, which serve as a de facto constitution.
“It is our state, the Jewish state, but in recent years some have tried to question that as well as the principles of our existence and our rights,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the vote on the legislation, backed by his right-wing government.
A range of opposition politicians denounced the vote. The head of the mainly Arab Joint List alliance Ayman Odeh called it “the death of our democracy.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.