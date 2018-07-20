Israeli law declares Jewish nation-state

Home » World

Israel’s parliament yesterday adopted a law defining the country as the nation state of the Jewish people, provoking fears it could lead to discrimination against Arab citizens.

Arab lawmakers and Palestinians called the law “racist” and said it legalized “apartheid” following a debate in parliament.

Others said it neglects to specify equality and Israel’s democratic character, implying that the country’s Jewish nature comes first.

The legislation, adopted by 62 votes to 55, makes Hebrew the country’s national language and defines the establishment of Jewish communities as being in the national interest.

Arabic, previously considered an official language, was granted only special status.

The law speaks of Israel as the historic homeland of the Jews and says they have a “unique” right to self-determination there, according to copies of the text quoted by Israeli media.

However, a deeply controversial clause that had been seen as more specifically legalizing the establishment of Jewish-only communities was changed after it drew criticism, including from Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

The legislation becomes part of the country’s basic laws, which serve as a de facto constitution.

“It is our state, the Jewish state, but in recent years some have tried to question that as well as the principles of our existence and our rights,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the vote on the legislation, backed by his right-wing government.

A range of opposition politicians denounced the vote. The head of the mainly Arab Joint List alliance Ayman Odeh called it “the death of our democracy.”