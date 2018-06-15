The story appears on
June 15, 2018
Israeli use of force in Palestine condemned
The UN General Assembly condemned Israel on Wednesday for excessive use of force against Palestinian civilians and asked UN chief Antonio Guterres to recommend an “international protection mechanism” for occupied Palestinian territory.
The assembly adopted a resolution with 120 votes in favor, eight against and 45 abstentions. It was put forward in the General Assembly by Algeria, Turkey and the Palestinians after the US vetoed a similar resolution in the UN Security Council earlier this month.
The General Assembly text condemned the firing of rockets from Gaza into Israeli civilian areas, but did not mention Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza.
The US failed in a bid to amend the resolution with a paragraph that would have condemned violence by Hamas.
“By supporting this resolution you are colluding with a terrorist organization, by supporting this resolution you are empowering Hamas,” Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon told the General Assembly.
More than 120 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza border protests since March 30.
