July 11, 2018

Israel’s Moon ambition

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 11, 2018 | Print Edition

An Israeli organization unveiled plans yesterday to launch the country’s first spacecraft to the Moon in December, with hopes of burnishing Israel’s reputation as a small nation with otherworldly high-tech ambitions. The unmanned spacecraft, shaped like a pod and weighing some 585 kilograms at launch, will land on the Moon on February 13, 2019 if all goes according to plan, organizer SpaceIL told a news conference. The vessel will be launched via a rocket from American entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX firm and its mission will include research on the moon’s magnetic field.

