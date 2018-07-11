Israel’s Moon ambition

Home » World

An Israeli organization unveiled plans yesterday to launch the country’s first spacecraft to the Moon in December, with hopes of burnishing Israel’s reputation as a small nation with otherworldly high-tech ambitions. The unmanned spacecraft, shaped like a pod and weighing some 585 kilograms at launch, will land on the Moon on February 13, 2019 if all goes according to plan, organizer SpaceIL told a news conference. The vessel will be launched via a rocket from American entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX firm and its mission will include research on the moon’s magnetic field.