The story appears on
Page A9
July 11, 2018
Related News
Israel’s Moon ambition
An Israeli organization unveiled plans yesterday to launch the country’s first spacecraft to the Moon in December, with hopes of burnishing Israel’s reputation as a small nation with otherworldly high-tech ambitions. The unmanned spacecraft, shaped like a pod and weighing some 585 kilograms at launch, will land on the Moon on February 13, 2019 if all goes according to plan, organizer SpaceIL told a news conference. The vessel will be launched via a rocket from American entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX firm and its mission will include research on the moon’s magnetic field.
