Jakarta games

August 6, 2018

Source: AFP | 01:00 UTC+8 August 6, 2018 | Print Edition

Indonesian President Joko Widodo led some 65,000 of his compatriots in a mass dance through the streets of Jakarta yesterday to promote the Asian Games and try to set a world record along the way. Jakarta and the city of Palembang on Sumatra will jointly host Asia’s biggest sporting event from August 18 but President Widodo has previously complained about the lack of promotion and enthusiasm in the country.

