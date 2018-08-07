Japan Olympic Time?

The story appears on
August 7, 2018
Enduring a deadly heatwave this summer, Japan is considering adopting daylight saving time from next year, so that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games can stage events during cooler hours, the Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported yesterday. The report prompted an outpouring of opposition on social media from people worried that it would result in longer hours at work.
