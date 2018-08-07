Advanced Search

August 7, 2018

Japan Olympic Time?

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 August 7, 2018 | Print Edition

Enduring a deadly heatwave this summer, Japan is considering adopting daylight saving time from next year, so that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games can stage events during cooler hours, the Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported yesterday. The report prompted an outpouring of opposition on social media from people worried that it would result in longer hours at work.

