Japan aids in illegal ivory trade, report says

Japan’s lax controls over its domestic stock of ivory are encouraging illegal exports to other countries and undermining efforts to end trafficking in elephant tusks, a report said yesterday.

The report, compiled with support by the World Wildlife Fund, said researchers found antique dealers are buying a large number of elephant tusks in Japan that are not registered as required by law.

It said hundreds of ivory items are sold each year by e-commerce sites, often to visitors from other Asian countries. The report said whole tusks were being advertised without needed proof of their provenance.

“Japan’s domestic ivory market availability is targeted for procuring products from the antiques and tourist markets for illegal ivory exports, as well as through physical and online auctions,” the report said.

It said some dealings were akin to criminal syndicates facilitating the smuggling of ivory into China, based on investigations into seizures of such items.

It cited data from the wildlife trade monitoring network TRAFFIC, which found that an average of 2,447 ivory items worth more than US$400,000 were auctioned during a four-week period in May-June 2017 on a major e-commerce platform.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora bans international trade in ivory in principle to protect endangered African elephants.