Japan pledges to reduce plutonium

Home » World

Japan’s nuclear policy-setting panel yesterday approved revised guidelines on plutonium use, putting a cap on its stockpile and pledging to eventually reduce it to address international concerns, but without giving a specific timeline or targets.

The Japan Atomic Energy Commission’s guidelines call for some government oversight to regulate operation of the Rokkasho reprocessing plant in northern Japan when it starts up in three years so the amount of extracted plutonium doesn’t spike.

Despite security concerns, the stockpile isn’t decreasing due to difficulties in achieving a full nuclear fuel recycling program and slow restarts of reactors amid setbacks from the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

The guidelines, updated for the first time in 15 years, also urge Japanese utility operators to steadily consume plutonium reprocessed overseas, but does not elaborate on how that works with plutonium from Rokkasho.

The guidelines say Japan’s stockpile should not exceed “the current level.”

Japan now has about 47 tons of separated plutonium — 11 tons at home, and 36 tons in Britain and France, where spent fuel from Japanese nuclear plants has been reprocessed and stored because Japan is not able to reprocess it into MOX fuel at home.

Japan reprocesses spent fuel, instead of disposing it as waste, to extract plutonium and uranium to make MOX fuel for reuse, while the US discontinued the costly program. Allowed under international safeguard rules, Japan is the only non-nuclear weapons state that separates plutonium for peaceful uses, though the same technology can make atomic bombs.

Officials at the government and Japan Nuclear Fuel Ltd., which operates the Rokkasho plant, ruled out any risk of proliferation, citing tight safeguards and close monitoring.