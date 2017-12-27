The story appears on
December 28, 2017
Japanese girl frozen to death by parents
Japanese police have arrested a couple whose 33-year-old daughter froze to death in a tiny room where they had confined her for years because they believed she had a form of mental illness that made her violent.
Osaka Prefectural Police Department said Airi Kakimoto’s body was found in a state of extreme malnutrition after her parents reported the death on December 23. She was 1.44 meters tall and weighed just 19 kg. Her parents confessed that they fed their daughter only once a day and kept her in a 3 square meters room for 15 years.
People with mental and physical disabilities and their families can suffer stigma and shame in Japan despite some changes in public attitudes.
Police said the parents added a small room to their house and equipped it with a makeshift toilet and tube to a water tank outside.
About 10 surveillance cameras were installed outside the single-story home, which was surrounded by a 2-meter high fence, police said.
The parents found their daughter dead on Dec. 18 but they reported the death Saturday. “We wanted to be together with our daughter,” they reportedly said.
The couple were arrested on suspicion of illegally disposing of a body, a step that often precedes more serious charges.
