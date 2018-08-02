The story appears on
Page A8
August 2, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Judge blocks release of 3D gun plans
A US judge on Tuesday blocked the planned release of 3D printed gun blueprints hours before they were set to hit the Internet, siding with states that sued to halt publication of designs to make weapons that security screening may not detect.
US District Judge Robert Lasnik in Seattle said the blueprints’ publication could cause irreparable harm to US citizens. The decision blocked a settlement US President Donald Trump’s administration had reached with a company which initially said it planned to put files online yesterday.
Gun control proponents are concerned the weapons made from 3D printers are untraceable, undetectable “ghost” firearms that pose a threat to global security. Some gun rights groups say the technology is expensive, the guns are unreliable and the threat is being overblown.
Josh Blackman, a lawyer for the company Defense Distributed, said during Tuesday’s hearing that blueprints had already been uploaded to the firm’s website. The publication of those files is now illegal under federal law, Lasnik said.
Defense Distributed and its founder Cody Wilson argued that access to the online blueprints is guaranteed under First and Second Amendment rights, respectively to free speech and to bear arms.
Lasnik said First Amendment issues had to be looked at closely and set another hearing in the case for August 10.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.