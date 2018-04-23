Kabul hit by fatal bomb blast

Home » World

The death toll from a suicide attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul has risen to 52 with 112 others wounded, a spokesman of the Public Health Ministry said yesterday.

The blast occurred when the bomber blew himself up among a crowd lining up to get access to an election-related registration site in a local school yesterday morning, spokesman Waheed Majroh tweeted.

Those among the dead were 21 women and five children while several wounded remained in critical condition.

The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility.

The Afghan election officials have set October 20 as the date for parliamentary and district councils’ elections, which have been delayed for a couple of times over the past years.

The voter registration process started on April 14 for the polls. The voters will elect members of the 249-seat lower house of parliament for a five-year term and also elect members of district councils.