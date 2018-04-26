Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

April 26, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Killer left cryptic message

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 April 26, 2018 | Print Edition

The man accused of plowing a rental van into pedestrians on a crowded Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people in Canada’s deadliest mass killing in decades, left a “cryptic message” on social media before his attack. One possible clue to his motive emerged as Facebook confirmed Minassian wrote a post that referenced an “incel rebellion.” The term is shorthand used in online message boards for “involuntary celibate,” a social media movement of men who blame women for their celibacy.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿