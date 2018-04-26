The story appears on
Page A9
April 26, 2018
Killer left cryptic message
The man accused of plowing a rental van into pedestrians on a crowded Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people in Canada’s deadliest mass killing in decades, left a “cryptic message” on social media before his attack. One possible clue to his motive emerged as Facebook confirmed Minassian wrote a post that referenced an “incel rebellion.” The term is shorthand used in online message boards for “involuntary celibate,” a social media movement of men who blame women for their celibacy.
