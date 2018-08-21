Knifeman shot dead

Home » World

A MAN, wielding a knife and shouting “Allah is great,” lunged at an officer in a police station near Barcelona yesterday in what police said was a terrorist act, and was shot dead.

Police said the man entered the station in Cornella, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, shortly before 4:00 GMT, seeking information. He then leapt toward an officer, brandishing a large knife. The attacker is identified only as living in Cornella. There was no evidence linking the attack with any terrorist cell, regional investigating police chief Rafel Comas said.