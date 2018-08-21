Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

August 21, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Knifeman shot dead

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 August 21, 2018 | Print Edition

A MAN, wielding a knife and shouting “Allah is great,” lunged at an officer in a police station near Barcelona yesterday in what police said was a terrorist act, and was shot dead.

Police said the man entered the station in Cornella, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, shortly before 4:00 GMT, seeking information. He then leapt toward an officer, brandishing a large knife. The attacker is identified only as living in Cornella. There was no evidence linking the attack with any terrorist cell, regional investigating police chief Rafel Comas said.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿