The story appears on
Page A9
August 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Knifeman shot dead
A MAN, wielding a knife and shouting “Allah is great,” lunged at an officer in a police station near Barcelona yesterday in what police said was a terrorist act, and was shot dead.
Police said the man entered the station in Cornella, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, shortly before 4:00 GMT, seeking information. He then leapt toward an officer, brandishing a large knife. The attacker is identified only as living in Cornella. There was no evidence linking the attack with any terrorist cell, regional investigating police chief Rafel Comas said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.