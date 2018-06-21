Advanced Search

Korea thaw may lead to gas pipeline

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 21, 2018 | Print Edition

New pipelines could be laid to bring Russian gas through Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to South Korea and even on to Japan following the diplomatic thaw with Pyongyang, Seoul’s leader suggested yesterday.

President Moon Jae-in was speaking to Russian news media before a three-day visit to Moscow starting today, with the presidential Blue House releasing the transcript.

Russia and South Korea agreed in 2008 to lay gas pipelines through DPRK to bring Russian natural gas to the South.

Restoring inter-Korean railroads and linking them to trans-Siberian railways would also enable overland transport from trade-dependent South Korea to Europe, Moon added.

“This will bring huge economic benefits to the South and the North as well as Russia,” he said.

