The story appears on
Page A8
June 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Korea thaw may lead to gas pipeline
New pipelines could be laid to bring Russian gas through Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to South Korea and even on to Japan following the diplomatic thaw with Pyongyang, Seoul’s leader suggested yesterday.
President Moon Jae-in was speaking to Russian news media before a three-day visit to Moscow starting today, with the presidential Blue House releasing the transcript.
Russia and South Korea agreed in 2008 to lay gas pipelines through DPRK to bring Russian natural gas to the South.
Restoring inter-Korean railroads and linking them to trans-Siberian railways would also enable overland transport from trade-dependent South Korea to Europe, Moon added.
“This will bring huge economic benefits to the South and the North as well as Russia,” he said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.