Korean Air boss’ wife questioned over abuse

The scandal engulfing the Korean Air dynasty widened yesterday as 69-year-old matriarch Lee Myung-hee faced police questioning over allegations she assaulted employees, including household staff and construction workers renovating her home.

Lee’s two daughters, who held management positions at South Korea’s top carrier, became viral sensations for their own temper tantrums which were dubbed the “nut rage” and “water rage” scandals online.

“I am sorry for causing trouble,” a bespectacled Lee said with her head lowered as she walked past journalists before entering a Seoul police office.

Lee is accused of assaulting drivers and housekeepers from her personal staff as well as construction workers renovating her home and building a Korean Air-affiliated hotel.

The alleged abuses range from screaming at staff to kicking, slapping and even throwing a pair of scissors at them.

A video that emerged last month showed a woman, reportedly Lee, shoving a female construction worker and throwing documents on the ground.

Only last week, Lee’s daughter Cho Hyun-ah was summoned before immigration authorities over claims she hired 10 Filipina maids at her family home on false pretences, by claiming they were Korean Air staff.

It is illegal in South Korea to hire foreigners as domestic helpers.

Cho Hyun-ah made global headlines in 2014 for kicking a cabin crew chief off a Korean Air plane in a fury over being served macadamia nuts in a bag rather than a bowl. She later served a short prison sentence.

Earlier this year, her younger sister Cho Hyun-min was accused of throwing a drink at an ad agency manager’s face during a business meeting.

Their father, Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho, issued a public apology over the “immature” behavior of his offspring and removed his two daughters from their management roles.