Korean reunions end in hugs, tears

AS her two daughters from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, both in their 70s, wailed outside her bus, 99-year-old Han Shin-ja pounded the windows from inside in despair, moving her lips to say “don’t cry” and “farewell.”

As her bus left for South Korea yesterday, Han’s daughters chased the moving vehicle before being stopped by a DPRK official, a predictable but no less heart-wrenching departure that’s likely to be the last time they saw their mother after decades of separation.

Han’s family was among hundreds of elderly Koreans who tearfully said their final goodbyes at the end of the first round of rare reunions between relatives separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

About 200 South Koreans returned home after the end of three days of meetings with DPRK relatives at the Diamond Mountain resort. Another 337 South Koreans will participate in a second round of reunions from tomorrow to Sunday.

The first set of meetings created highly emotional images of relatives weeping, embracing and caressing each other in a rush of emotions in what’s likely to be the last time they see each other before they die. Many of the South Korean participants were war refugees who reunited with the siblings or infant children they left behind, many of whom are now into their 70s.

At their final lunch meeting yesterday, 91-year-old Lee Ki-soon initially seemed lost for words as he shared a glass of “soju,” a vodka-like alcohol loved in both Koreas, with his 75-year-old DPRK son.

Lee later told his son, Ri Kang Son, “I am not your fake father. You have a father.” Ri replied: “Be healthy and live long. Then we can meet again,” according to pool reports.

An Jong Sun, a 70-year-old DPRK native, carefully fed her 100-year-old South Korean father food. In the same large meeting hall, Kim Byung-oh, 88, quietly wept as his 81-year-old DPRK sister tried to calm him down.

Nearby, Ri Chol, 61, from the DPRK, was also in tears as he grasped the hands of a 93-year-old South Korean grandmother he was only just getting to know.

“Don’t cry, Chol,” an equally emotional Kwon Seok told her grandson.

Han told her two DPRK daughters to eat a lot of “chap-ssal,” or sticky rice, for health. She told them she would always pray for their happiness and also for the future of her DPRK great-grandchildren she never got to see.

Some relatives exchanged their phone numbers and home addresses, although the Koreas since the end of the war have banned ordinary citizens from visiting relatives on the other side of the border or contacting them without permission.

Shin Jae-cheon, a 92-year-old from the South Korean town of Gimpo, not far from the border, lamented that his 70-year-old DPRK sister lived about an hour’s drive away all these years.

“It will take 40 minutes for me to drive there,” Shin told his sister, Sin Kum Sun, who lives in the DPRK border town of Kaesong. “The bus that goes to my home is No. 8. No. 8. The No. 8 bus,” Shin added, expressing a wish for his sister to come visit one day.

After organizers aired an announcement that the reunions were officially over, Han and her daughters broke down. They wept, embraced each other and temporarily refused to leave their lunch table. Two DPRK officials politely separated Han from one of her daughters, 71-year-old Kim Kyong Yong, who kept holding on to one of Han’s arms.

After the South Koreans boarded the bus, workers brought steppers so that Han’s daughters could put their hands on the bus window, with Han doing the same on the inside of the glass.

Nearly 20,000 people have participated in 20 rounds of face-to-face reunions held between the countries since 2000. No one has had a second chance to see their relatives.

The latest reunions come after a three-year hiatus during which the DPRK conducted three nuclear tests and multiple missile launches.

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un has shifted toward diplomacy in 2018 and has met South Korean President Moon Jae-in twice and also held a summit with US President Donald Trump.