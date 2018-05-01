Koreas remove blaring loudspeakers

Home » World

THE Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and South Korea began dismantling loudspeakers that blared propaganda across their heavily fortified border yesterday, South Korea’s defense ministry said, fulfilling a promise made at last week’s historic summit.

The moves are the first practical steps toward reconciliation after Friday’s meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the DPRK’s Kim Jong Un.

Moon, meanwhile, asked that the United Nations help verify the DPRK’s planned shutdown of its Punggye-ri nuclear test site in a phone conversation yesterday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a statement from the presidential Blue House said.

Guterres said the requests need approval from the UN Security Council, but he wanted to cooperate to build peace on the Korean Peninsula and would assign a UN official in charge of arms control to cooperate with South Korea, the statement said.

Several days before Friday’s summit, the DPRK surprised the world by declaring it would dismantle the test site to “transparently guarantee” its commitment to stop all nuclear and missile tests.

The Punggye-ri site, where the DPRK has conducted all six of its nuclear tests, consists of a system of tunnels dug beneath Mount Mantap in the northeastern part of the country.

Along the border, South Korea started taking down its loudspeakers yesterday afternoon, a defense official said. Activity at several spots along the border indicated the DPRK was doing the same, he said.

For decades, with only a few breaks, the two sides have pumped out propaganda from huge banks of speakers as a form of psychological warfare. As a sign of goodwill, South Korea had stopped its propaganda ahead of the summit, and the DPRK followed suit.

The incremental steps come amid speculation about where Kim will meet US President Donald Trump, who said their planned summit could take place in three or four weeks.