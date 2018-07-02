Koreas revive maritime military hotline

Home » World

SOUTH Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea yesterday restored a maritime military hotline between battleships of the two sides, Yonhap news agency reported citing Seoul’s defense ministry.

The ministry was quoted as saying that the military authorities of the two Koreas normalized the maritime military hotline between battleships to prevent accidental skirmishes in waters near the west inter-Korean maritime border.

Earlier in the day, a South Korean patrol ship sent a call via the international radio links in waters near Yeonpyeong Island to a DPRK patrol vessel, which immediately replied to the call, according to the report.

The maritime military hotline, which had been severed since May 2008, was restored in about 10 years, the defense ministry said.

The ministry noted that the restoration was part of the efforts to implement the Panmunjom Declaration, which South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un signed after their first summit meeting on April 27 at the border village of Panmunjom.

Japan has also lowered its military readiness level against DPRK missiles, a report said yesterday, citing multiple unnamed sources close to the matter. The report comes as Japan finds itself under pressure to soften its hardline stance against Pyongyang following US President Donald Trump’s landmark summit with Kim last month.