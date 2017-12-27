Kremlin plays down Navalny calls

Home » World

The Kremlin said yesterday a call by opposition leader Alexei Navalny to boycott next year’s presidential election must be checked to see if it complies with the law.

Navalny called on Monday for a boycott of the March 18 election after Russia’s central election commission ruled he was not eligible to run for president due to a suspended prison sentence hanging over him.

“The calls for a boycott a require scrupulous study, to see whether or not they comply with the law,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov shrugged off allegations that the presidential poll would be a farce without Navalny. “The fact that one of the would-be candidates is not taking part has no bearing on the election’s legitimacy,” said Peskov.

Navalny, a 41-year-old lawyer, has repeatedly said the suspended sentence handed to him in an embezzlement case was politically motivated.

On Monday Navalny said millions of voters would be disenfranchised without his participation in the election, which opinion polls show incumbent Vladimir Putin winning comfortably.

Putin, 65, has dominated Russia’s political landscape for the last 17 years and if, as expected, he wins next year’s election would be eligible to serve another six years until 2024, when he turns 72.