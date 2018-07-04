The story appears on
Page A8
July 4, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
LA marijuana licensing
Los Angeles will kick off the process for licensing marijuana cultivators and manufacturers on August 1, but it’s likely to be many months before any of those companies open their doors for business. The announcement on Monday was greeted with a mix of anticipation and frustration by growers and other businesses awaiting licenses that have watched the illicit market flourish. California broadly legalized cannabis on January 1, but Los Angeles has moved cautiously with licensing. Growers and others seeking licenses will have to go through a tiered review.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.