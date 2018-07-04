LA marijuana licensing

Home » World

Los Angeles will kick off the process for licensing marijuana cultivators and manufacturers on August 1, but it’s likely to be many months before any of those companies open their doors for business. The announcement on Monday was greeted with a mix of anticipation and frustration by growers and other businesses awaiting licenses that have watched the illicit market flourish. California broadly legalized cannabis on January 1, but Los Angeles has moved cautiously with licensing. Growers and others seeking licenses will have to go through a tiered review.