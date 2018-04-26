Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A8

April 27, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

La Paz ban on child, teenage beauty contests

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 April 27, 2018 | Print Edition

Child and teenage beauty queens are set to become a thing of the past in the Bolivian capital La Paz, where youth beauty pageants have been banned over concerns about sexualizing children.

Supporters say the law, that also bans advertisements featuring children making sexualized poses or gestures, is intended to tackle violence against children resulting from hypersexualization.

“We don’t want young girls to continue being sexualized or used as objects to sell certain fashion products,” municipal councilor Pedro Susz said.

The legislation, which will only come into force in La Paz, is intended to prevent children from “being used... as copies of adults” and forced into activities “that don’t correspond with their age,” Susz said on Wednesday.

Susz suggested penalties for breaching the regulations could include mandatory training workshops on issues surrounding premature hypersexualization and violence against women.

Official figures show an average of 16 children and teens are victims of some type of sexual violence in Bolivia daily.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿