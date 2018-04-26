The story appears on
Page A8
April 27, 2018
La Paz ban on child, teenage beauty contests
Child and teenage beauty queens are set to become a thing of the past in the Bolivian capital La Paz, where youth beauty pageants have been banned over concerns about sexualizing children.
Supporters say the law, that also bans advertisements featuring children making sexualized poses or gestures, is intended to tackle violence against children resulting from hypersexualization.
“We don’t want young girls to continue being sexualized or used as objects to sell certain fashion products,” municipal councilor Pedro Susz said.
The legislation, which will only come into force in La Paz, is intended to prevent children from “being used... as copies of adults” and forced into activities “that don’t correspond with their age,” Susz said on Wednesday.
Susz suggested penalties for breaching the regulations could include mandatory training workshops on issues surrounding premature hypersexualization and violence against women.
Official figures show an average of 16 children and teens are victims of some type of sexual violence in Bolivia daily.
