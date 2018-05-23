The story appears on
Page A8
May 23, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Lawsuits on varsity over cover-up of sex assaults
Five women filed lawsuits on Monday alleging that a doctor who worked at the University of Southern California for nearly three decades sexually abused them, and that the school ignored the misconduct.
The two civil lawsuits filed in Los Angeles Superior Court list in graphic detail years of alleged abuse by George Tyndall, who worked as a gynecologist at the university’s Student Health Center until he retired last year.
One of the women — who were not identified in the lawsuits — alleges that Tyndall forced his entire hand and wrist into her vagina while examining her during an appointment in 2003 and made vulgar comments about her genitalia.
Another woman details how Tyndall, 71, groped her breasts and leered at her on what was her first appointment with a gynecologist in 2008.
The lawsuits allege that the university failed to act against Tyndall despite complaints about his behavior going back to at least the year 2000.
They say that the school only launched a probe in 2016 after a supervising nurse upset at USC’s inaction reported him to the campus rape crisis center. He was then allowed to “quietly” resign in June of last year.
The lawsuits also claim that Tyndall preyed on young female patients — who included members of the school’s large Chinese student population — because they were often unfamiliar with gynecological exams.
