Leader of UKIP faces calls to resign
The leader of Britain’s anti-EU, anti-immigration UK Independence Party faced calls to resign yesterday after his girlfriend reportedly made racist remarks about Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle.
Henry Bolton, who was elected in September, said his 25-year-old partner Jo Marney had been suspended from the party after the text messages were published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper.
But one party politician said she should have been expelled, while a UKIP member of the European Parliament said it was time for the “inexperienced” leader to “go quietly.”
According to the tabloid, Marney wrote messages to a friend complaining that Markle — an American actress of mixed race who is due to marry Harry in May — would “taint our royal family” with her “seed.”
“Next will be a Muslim PM (prime minister). And a black king,” she was reported to have written.
In a statement, Marney said her remarks were “deliberately exaggerated to make a point” and were taken out of context, but “I fully recognize the offence they have caused.”
Bolton is the third elected leader of UKIP since Nigel Farage resigned after helping secure a vote to leave the European Union in June 2016, and the party has struggled to find a role.
UKIP chairman Paul Oakden said that Bolton, who recently made headlines due to his decision to leave his wife and date Marney, had some “difficult decisions to make.”
The party’s governing board will meet next weekend and will consult with the former army officer “if he is still the leader at that point,” he said.
