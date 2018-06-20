Advanced Search

June 20, 2018

Less smoking in US

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 20, 2018 | Print Edition

Just 13.9 percent of the United States population smokes cigarettes, according to a government report yesterday which said the American smoking rate has reached “the lowest level ever recorded.”

The findings by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics refer to adult cigarette smokers in 2017. A previous CDC report using 2016 data found that 15.5 percent of adults smoked. A half century ago, more than 40 percent of adults smoked in the US.

