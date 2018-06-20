The story appears on
Page A9
June 20, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Less smoking in US
Just 13.9 percent of the United States population smokes cigarettes, according to a government report yesterday which said the American smoking rate has reached “the lowest level ever recorded.”
The findings by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics refer to adult cigarette smokers in 2017. A previous CDC report using 2016 data found that 15.5 percent of adults smoked. A half century ago, more than 40 percent of adults smoked in the US.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.