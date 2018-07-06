Advanced Search

July 6, 2018

Lions kill poachers

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 July 6, 2018 | Print Edition

At least three suspected poachers who were apparently hunting for rhinos have been mauled to death and eaten by lions on a game reserve in South Africa, the owner said yesterday. The men entered the Sibuya Game Reserve on the southeast coast armed with a high-powered rifle and an axe in the early hours of Monday and were found dismembered the following day.

